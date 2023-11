Little finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 victory over Golden State.

Little didn't see much playing time over the first half of November, but he's seen an uptick in usage recently, playing at least 20 minutes in three consecutive appearances. He's scored in double figures in each of those three outings, averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.