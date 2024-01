Little (left knee soreness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Little has been battling a knee injury since Dec. 29, and despite being listed as available for Monday's game, he didn't take the floor. With Kevin Durant (hamstring) also sidelined Wednesday, Keita bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe could see more minutes. Little's next chance to play will come Friday against Miami.