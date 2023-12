Little will not play in Friday's game against the Hornets due to knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Phoenix, as Little has provided the Suns with some quality rotation minutes this season. In addition to Little, the Suns will also be without Josh Okogie (ankle). Both of these players will see increased competition for minutes going forward with Bradley Beal returning from his ankle injury Friday.