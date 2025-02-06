Richards contributed six points (3-3 FG), six rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 140-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Richards led the Suns with six rebounds in Wednesday's blowout, but he didn't make a big impact in the box score overall. Richards has started in nine of his 10 appearances since landing in Phoenix, averaging 10.0 rebounds, 8.9 points and 0.8 blocks in 24.1 minutes while shooting 57.4 percent from the field. The 27-year-old big man has a more consistent role than he did in Charlotte while playing behind Mark Williams, but Richards is still splitting minutes with veteran Mason Plumlee.