Richards went back to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves after taking a hit to the face, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Richards went down in pain after taking an elbow to the face before he eventually made his way to the locker room. If he is unable to return, Mason Plumlee figures to see additional playing time.
More News
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Records double-double•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Comes close to double-double•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Efficient double-double in defeat•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Hauls in team-high six rebounds•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Posts career-high 19 rebounds•
-
Suns' Nick Richards: Season-high 15 rebounds in win•