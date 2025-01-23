Richards ended with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and 15 rebounds across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 victory over the Nets.
Richards had one of his best games with the Suns on Wednesday since being traded to Phoenix. The 27-year-old big man made a big impact on the glass with a season-high 15 rebounds, which helped his new squad secure the blowout win against Brooklyn.
