Hayes-Davis totaled no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over the Kings.

Hayes-Davis failed to score for the fourth time in his past five appearances, continuing to play a mere depth role for the Suns. In 22 appearances, the rookie has averaged just 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per contest.

