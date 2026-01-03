Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Fails to score again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis totaled no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over the Kings.
Hayes-Davis failed to score for the fourth time in his past five appearances, continuing to play a mere depth role for the Suns. In 22 appearances, the rookie has averaged just 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per contest.
