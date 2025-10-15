Hayes-Davis produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes of Tuesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Lakers.

Hayes-Davis drew the start at power forward with the Suns resting the bulk of their rotation Tuesday. Hayes-Davis agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract on the opening day of free agency after a successful stint overseas. He's likely to compete with Oso Ighodaro for some backup power forward minutes this season.