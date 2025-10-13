Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Logs 15 minutes off the bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis saw 15 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 111-109 preseason loss to Brooklyn and finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal.
Hayes-Davis will help back up the forward spots in Phoenix this upcoming season after a dazzling stint overseas. However, while the team is at full strength, it'll be tough for him to find enough minutes to make an impact in most fantasy leagues.
