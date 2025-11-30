Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Non-existent in loss Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis registered zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Hayes-Davis played at least 10 minutes for the second straight game, although he failed to do anything of note. He has now gone scoreless in nine of his 15 appearances, averaging 1.3 points in 8.3 minutes per game during that span. Clearly, he should not be on anyone's fantasy radar.
More News
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Sees 14 minutes in loss•
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Fares well as starter•
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Starting vs. LAL•
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Logs 15 minutes off the bench•
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Returning stateside with Phoenix•