Hayes-Davis registered zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Hayes-Davis played at least 10 minutes for the second straight game, although he failed to do anything of note. He has now gone scoreless in nine of his 15 appearances, averaging 1.3 points in 8.3 minutes per game during that span. Clearly, he should not be on anyone's fantasy radar.