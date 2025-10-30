Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Sees 14 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes-Davis ended Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Grizzlies with four points (2-2 FG), two assists and one steal over 14 minutes.
Dillon Brooks (groin) is still sidelined, and that's opened up some minutes at forward. Hayes-Davis has appeared in all five games to open the season, but his role leaves a lot to be desired with an average of 12.6 minutes per night and with a sage rate of 10.3 percent.
