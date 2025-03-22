Ighodaro totaled six points (3-7 FG), 13 rebounds and four assists over 44 minutes during Friday's 123-112 win over Cleveland.

The 2024 second-round saw a career-high workload with Nick Richards (calf) and Mason Plumlee (quadriceps) both unavailable, and Ighodaro turned the opportunity into his best performance yet on the glass. He's played at least 20 minutes in six straight games, averaging 7.0 points, 7.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks during that span while shooting 70.4 percent from the floor, and Ighodaro could retain a significant role in the frontcourt rotation even after Richards returns to the lineup.