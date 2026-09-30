Ighodaro is competing with Khaman Maluach for Phoenix's starting center job while Mark Williams is sidelined by a shoulder injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ighodaro said Wednesday that he and Maluach have been competing for the past two months and that he doesn't believe his experience from last season guarantees him the starting role. With Williams expected to miss multiple months, Ighodaro and Maluach should both have opportunities to earn substantial frontcourt minutes, though the competition could make their respective fantasy roles difficult to project entering the regular season.