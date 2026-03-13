Ighodaro totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 victory over the Pacers.

Ighodaro notably tallied three blocks in Thursday's win, matching a season high and highlighting his defensive impact as a rim protector. The rookie has now started five straight games for the Suns following the news that Mark Williams (foot) will be sidelined for at least 2-to-3 weeks with a stress reaction. During this starting stretch, Ighodaro has seen a significant jump in his workload, averaging 27.4 minutes per game.