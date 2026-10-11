Ighodaro closed with eight points (4-7 FG), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the Spurs.

Ighodaro moved to the bench after having started the first two preseason games. However, despite the move, he turned in arguably his best performance of the preseason, chipping across a range of categories. Both he and Khaman Maluach are going to battle for center minutes, a situation that could very well result in a timeshare. While Maluach is the preferred target in most fantasy leagues, Ighodaro should at least be on the radar, particularly for those needing out-of-position steals late in drafts.