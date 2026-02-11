Ighodaro posted 10 points (5-6 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-111 victory over the Mavericks.

The double-double was the first of Ighodaro's career. The second-year center had pulled down double-digit boards three times previously this season, but he hadn't managed to score in double digits in any of those contests. Ighodaro is holding down a consistent role in the Suns' frontcourt, but over the last 16 games he's averaging just 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.3 minutes with the second unit.