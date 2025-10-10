Ighodaro (hand) notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Nets.

Ighodaro was spotted with a wrap on his hand early in Friday's matchup, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, but that didn't stop him from delivering a strong two-way performance. The issue figures to be of minimal concern, but it's something to monitor ahead of Sunday's rematch with Brooklyn. Ighodaro is battling with Dillon Brooks for the minutes at power forward this fall.