Ighodaro is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Spurs.
Ighodaro will replace Mason Plumlee in the starting lineup Tuesday. Ighodaro recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during his only other starting appearance this season.
