Ighodaro racked up eight points (4-4 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 victory over the Pelicans.

Ighodaro got the start on the second leg of this back-to-back set after Mark Williams started Friday. Still, the former Marquette standout was forced to play more minutes than initially expected after Williams was ejected. Ighodaro hasn't been very consistent, though, so he's not likely to carry a lot of fantasy upside even if he starts games with more frequency. He's scored in double digits in just four games this season, and this was just his second outing with 10 or more boards.