Ighodaro logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 103-81 preseason win over the Lakers.

Ighodaro led both teams in rebounding Friday, though he wasn't able to convert on his free-throw opportunities. The 2024 second-rounder saw an uptick in playing time towards the tail end of his rookie season. He averaged 6.6 points on 64.6 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 blocks over 25.6 minutes per game over the final 17 games (four starts) of the 2024-25 campaign. Ighodaro could see meaningful minutes as the first big man off the bench for the upcoming season.