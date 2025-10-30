Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ighodaro will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.
Ighodaro started the first four games of the season for Phoenix, but he didn't do much with the opportunity, posting averages of 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and not much else in 19 minutes a night. It's unlikely those numbers will improve in the reserve role.
