Ighodaro totaled 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-98 win over the Pacers.

Ighodaro shouldered a heavy workload Thursday with the Suns electing to hold Mark Williams (leg) out of the second leg of a back-to-back, and partly due to the score getting out of hand early in the second half. Ighodaro made the most of his chances, rarely missing from the field. He set season highs in minutes, points, rebounds, steals and blocks during the blowout victory.