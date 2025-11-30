Ighodaro posted eight points (4-4 FG, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Ighodaro moved into the starting lineup, replacing Mark Williams, who was sidelined due to a minor calf complaint. Although he was able to sniff what would have been his first double-double of the season, Ighodaro's overall production was serviceable, at best. There is no indication Williams will be forced to miss any length of time here, meaning Ighodaro could shift back to the bench as soon as Monday when the Suns face the Lakers.