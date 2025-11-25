Ighodaro ended Monday's 114-92 loss to the Rockets with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes.

Ighodaro was slated to see a bigger role with Mark Williams (rest) being held out of the second leg of Phoenix's back-to-back, but did not do much in his 20 minutes. Ighodaro's role is very inconsistent, and the volatile nature of his production should be enough to scare fantasy managers away from rostering him.