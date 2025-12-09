Ighodaro accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Ighodaro was efficient Monday and scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 18, leading the team's bench in points. The 23-year-old center has seen relatively consistent minutes with the second unit of late, though he doesn't carry much fantasy value unless Mark Williams is unavailable.