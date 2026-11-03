Ighodaro chipped in 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Ighodaro provided an efficient scoring punch off the bench, making all eight of his shots. He also played 11 more minutes than starting center Khaman Maluach, continuing to command a meaningful role in Phoenix's frontcourt. However, Ighodaro's modest rebounding production and limited defensive contributions make him a difficult fantasy option to trust consistently.