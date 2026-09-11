Ighodaro has a chance to begin the season as Phoenix's starting center after Mark Williams underwent offseason shoulder surgery.

The expectation is that Williams will be on the shelf for about five months, likely ruling out the big man until sometime around the All-Star break. Ighodaro filled in serviceably when Williams was injured in 2025-26, averaging a productive 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 67.4 percent from the field over 22 appearances with Williams unavailable, but he did shoot a paltry 40.8 percent from the free-throw line over that period. Benjamin Garcia of the Locked On Suns Podcast is hearing internal praise directed toward Khaman Maluach, who just averaged 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game across four appearances in a dominant Summer League run, so the Suns appear to have an intense camp battle brewing for the top center spot in Williams' stead.