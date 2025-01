Ighodaro (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

The Suns might be without some big bodies in the paint against the Pacers on Saturday, with Jusuf Nurkic serving a suspension and Royce O'Neale ruled out. Ighodaro could join them, which will likely pave the way for more minutes for Ryan Dunn and possibly Bol Bol.