The Suns recalled Ighodaro from the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.

Ighodoro played for Valley against Capital City on Thursday and finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block over 12 minutes. He was suited up for the Suns off the bench but did not play in Friday's overtime loss to the Nuggets. The rookie second-round pick should be available for Sunday's road game against the Mavericks.