Ighodaro closed Thursday's 99-98 victory over the Warriors with two points (1-3 FG), 13 rebounds, one block and five steals across 28 minutes.

Ighodaro stood out for his defensive performance against the Warriors, notching season-high tallies in rebounds and steals. The 23-year-old also saw his most minutes over his last six appearances. However, he has been part of the second unit for almost every game, which isn't likely to change with Mark Williams, Nick Richards and Khaman Maluach all competing for minutes.