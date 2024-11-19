Ighodaro had 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to Orlando.
Ighodaro has quickly turned into the best alternative at Kevin Durant's (calf) position after some strong performances from the bench. Royce O'Neale was expected to pick up most of the slack, but Phoenix's 2024 second-round pick has clearly outplayed him. Expect the Marquette product to log more starts over the next two weeks while Durant works his way back.
More News
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Starting Monday•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Season-high 11 points in loss•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Grabs seven boards in reserve role•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Grabs career-high 12 rebounds•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Plays 27 minutes in preseason win•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Dishes out nine assists•