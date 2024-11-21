Ighodaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New York.
Ighodaro returns to the second unit with Royce O'Neale and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) entering the starting lineup. Ighodaro has flashed talent and athleticism en route to averaging 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across his last five games, so it'll be interesting to monitor his usage from this juncture onward.
More News
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Respectable line in starting role•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Starting Monday•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Season-high 11 points in loss•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Grabs seven boards in reserve role•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Grabs career-high 12 rebounds•
-
Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Plays 27 minutes in preseason win•