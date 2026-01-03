Ighodaro supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over Sacramento.

Ighodaro turned in a gem of a performance, scoring at least 15 points for just the second time this season, while also adding four combined steals and blocks. Up against an undermanned Sacramento team, Ighodaro made the most of a favorable situation. However, managers will want to be cautious moving forward, given that he had scored single digits in eight of the previous nine games.