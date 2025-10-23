Ighodaro is part of the starting five for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.

Ighodaro rested in the Suns' preseason finale after being a fixture in the first unit during the team's earlier exhibitions. Even though Mark Williams, who didn't play in a preseason game, is available Wednesday, Ighodaro will remain Phoenix's starting center. It's unclear how many minutes Ighodaro will receive, as Williams is expected to play between 20 and 24 minutes.