Suns' Oso Ighodaro: Starting regular-season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ighodaro is part of the starting five for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Ighodaro rested in the Suns' preseason finale after being a fixture in the first unit during the team's earlier exhibitions. Even though Mark Williams, who didn't play in a preseason game, is available Wednesday, Ighodaro will remain Phoenix's starting center. It's unclear how many minutes Ighodaro will receive, as Williams is expected to play between 20 and 24 minutes.
