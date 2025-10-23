default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ighodaro is part of the starting five for Wednesday's game against Sacramento.

Ighodaro rested in the Suns' preseason finale after being a fixture in the first unit during the team's earlier exhibitions. Even though Mark Williams, who didn't play in a preseason game, is available Wednesday, Ighodaro will remain Phoenix's starting center. It's unclear how many minutes Ighodaro will receive, as Williams is expected to play between 20 and 24 minutes.

More News