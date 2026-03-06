Ighodaro is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Bulls on Thursday.

The 2024 second-rounder will make his eighth start of the season Thursday (and first since Dec. 29 against the Wizards) due to the absence of Mark Williams, the latter of whom is expected to miss at least 2-to-3 weeks due to a left foot injury. Ighodoro is coming off a strong performance against the Kings on Tuesday, when he logged 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes.