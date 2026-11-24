Ighodaro produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Ighodaro recorded a season-high four combined steals and blocks, continuing to provide fantasy managers with serviceable production on that end of the floor. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of his game, making him more of a stream-level player, as opposed to a must-roster asset. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 2.0 combined steals and blocks, to go with 5.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.