Ighodaro chipped in 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-10 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 89-85 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Ighodaro struggled at the free-throw line Wednesday but turned in an otherwise strong scoring effort. He played in 61 games (six starts) during his 2024-25 rookie season, averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest.