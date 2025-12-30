Ighodaro recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 115-101 win over the Wizards.

Ighodaro wasn't overly impressive as a scorer Monday night, but he led the Suns in rebounds. He's now racked up double-digit boards in back-to-back games while filling in as the starting center. Mark Williams will presumably return to the starting lineup Wednesday in Cleveland after serving his one-game suspension.