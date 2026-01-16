Ighodaro recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, one block and six steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 loss to Detroit.

Ighodaro set a new career high with six steals in the close loss, doing what he could to make up for the absence of Devin Booker (ankle). It's been a strong month for the second-year big, who has averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 23.5 minutes in his past 15 games. Those aren't elite numbers, but he's arguably making a much bigger impact than the box score would suggest.