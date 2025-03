Ighodaro will be in the starting lineup in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ighodaro will start against Cleveland, with Nick Richards ruled out due to an illness. In two games as a starter for the Suns, the rookie big man averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 69.2 percent from the floor.