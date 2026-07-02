Suns' Pat Spencer: Lands two-way deal with Suns

Spencer agreed to a two-way deal with the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Spencer spent the last three seasons with the Warriors. While the 29-year-old didn't see consistent action for Golden State over the years, he is still coming off his best season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from deep over 29.6 minutes in 14 regular-season starts. Spencer could get on the floor for the Suns occasionally during the 2026-27 campaign, though he is expected to spend most of his time in the G League.