Suns' Quincy Acy: Earns second 10-day deal
Acy inked a second 10-day contract on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Acy made his Suns debut Jan. 8 against the Kings and, since then, has totaled one point, one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes. Despite the lack of box score stats, Phoenix seems to be satisfied with his overall contributions, bringing him back for another 10 days.
