Suns' Rasheer Fleming: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Phoenix assigned Fleming to the G League's Valley Suns on Wednesday.
With an average of 5.5 minutes across 11 NBA appearances, this move makes sense for Fleming to maximize his live reps.
