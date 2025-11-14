site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-rasheer-fleming-assigned-to-g-league | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Suns' Rasheer Fleming: Assigned to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Phoenix assigned Fleming to the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.
The Valley Suns host the Rip City Remix on Friday, so Fleming is being called upon to get some needed reps. The rookie is averaging 5.1 minutes at the NBA level thus far.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories