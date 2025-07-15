Fleming (knee) is available for Monday's Summer League game against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The 21-year-old will make his Summer League debut following a two-game absence due to right knee soreness. The No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists across 31.2 minutes per game in 35 outings during his final collegiate season with Saint Joseph's.