Fleming (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Suns' 120-110 win over the Bulls.

With head coach Jordan Ott electing to reduce his rotation to nine men Sunday, Fleming ended up being the odd man out. The rookie second-round pick had appeared in each of the Suns' previous 20 games, averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 18.9 minutes while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. He'll likely find playing time difficult to come by moving forward now that Phoenix is at close to full strength.