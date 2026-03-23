Fleming produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 win over the Raptors.

The 29 minutes were a season high for Fleming, who scored in double figures for the first time in his last eight games. Fleming has averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting 44.0 percent from deep.