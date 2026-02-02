Phoenix recalled Fleming from the G League's Valley Suns on Sunday.

Fleming was assigned and recalled on the same day, as he joined the Valley Suns for Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats. The rookie second-rounder posted 16 points (7-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and two assists across 34 minutes against Delaware. Fleming has made appearances with the parent club in each of its last five games, averaging 1.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists across 4.4 minutes in that span.