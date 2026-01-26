The Suns recalled Fleming from the G League's Valley Suns on Sunday, and he will be available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Fleming joined the G League Suns for Sunday's 102-91 loss to the Austin Spurs, during which he contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. The rookie second-rounder is averaging 2.6 points in 7.0 minutes per game across 24 regular-season appearances with the parent club thus far.