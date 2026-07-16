Suns' Rasheer Fleming: Supplies 22 points in SL victory

Fleming finished Wednesday's 100-88 Summer League win over the Pistons with 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes.

Fleming scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half of Wednesday's win and finished as the Suns' second-leading scorer behind Khaman Maluach (23 points). Fleming averaged 12.2 minutes per game across 55 regular-season contests in 2025-26, and he'll use the Summer League and training camp to audition for a larger and more consistent role in the Suns' rotation for the upcoming campaign.